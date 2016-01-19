Man cleared of murder charges arrested again - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man cleared of murder charges arrested again

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The man accused of murder, then released after a lack of evidence in the case, is now back in custody on new charges.

Bruce Stevenson, 59, was arrested by Chattanooga Police Department's fugitive unit Tuesday afternoon without incident.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, two counts of vandalism/malicious mischief, two counts of reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, and driving on a suspended license.

Stevenson was arrested in the April death of 56 year-old Rosa Chatman. Police said Stevenson had been in a relationship with Chatman for more than two decades, and the couple had children together.

Two months after Chatman’s death, charges against Stevenson were dropped after District Attorney Neal Pinkston’s office said there was not enough evidence in the case against Chatman.

"We have believed since the 2015 murder investigation that this individual is a threat to our community," Chief Fred Fletcher told Channel 3. "We are saddened to see that this violence occurred. I am proud of investigators and officers that have placed this individual back in custody." 

READ MORE: Three murder cases dropped in July for lack of evidence, witness cooperation

Stevenson is due in court for the new charges on February 4. He will go before a judge later today for his bond to be set.

Stevenson has a history of domestic violence. Police say he was arrested in 2007 for burning down his girlfriends house. That case was dismissed in 2009.

Stevenson served 35 percent of his sentence after being found guilty in 1998 of attempted second degree murder of his girlfriend.

Stay with Channel 3 for more on this developing story. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:09:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.