Man cleared of murder charges arrested again

The man accused of murder, then released after a lack of evidence in the case, is now back in custody on new charges.

Bruce Stevenson, 59, was arrested by Chattanooga Police Department's fugitive unit Tuesday afternoon without incident.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, two counts of vandalism/malicious mischief, two counts of reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a weapon, and driving on a suspended license.

Stevenson was arrested in the April death of 56 year-old Rosa Chatman. Police said Stevenson had been in a relationship with Chatman for more than two decades, and the couple had children together.

Two months after Chatman’s death, charges against Stevenson were dropped after District Attorney Neal Pinkston’s office said there was not enough evidence in the case against Chatman.

"We have believed since the 2015 murder investigation that this individual is a threat to our community," Chief Fred Fletcher told Channel 3. "We are saddened to see that this violence occurred. I am proud of investigators and officers that have placed this individual back in custody."

Stevenson is due in court for the new charges on February 4. He will go before a judge later today for his bond to be set.

Stevenson has a history of domestic violence. Police say he was arrested in 2007 for burning down his girlfriends house. That case was dismissed in 2009.

Stevenson served 35 percent of his sentence after being found guilty in 1998 of attempted second degree murder of his girlfriend.

