UPDATE: House fire in Hixson

Dallas Bay Volunteer Firefighters were called to a house fire in Hixson Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 6700 block of Levi Road.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says the fire was contained to one bedroom by firefighters, but caused extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is helping the family of five with housing during the cold weather tonight.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Bank Fire Department was also called to the scene to help put out the flames.

