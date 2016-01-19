Siblings arrested in armed robbery case in Bradley County

Bradley County officers solved a robbery of a Bradley County business in less than 24 hours.

Officers were acting on information received in the early morning hours of Monday, Sheriff Watson and others took two people into custody for the holdup of the One Stop Mini Mart at 3096 South Lee Highway on Sunday afternoon.

During the robbery, a white male was shown on video tape entering the business, brandishing a handgun, demanding money from a clerk. Valuable assistance was provided by members of the public, according to the sheriff.

Erika Lyda, 26, and her brother John Gentry, 31, were charged with Aggravated Robbery. They are booked at the Bradley County Jail.