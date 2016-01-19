TDOT looking for clever message board signs

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is holding a sign contest to see who can come up with the best safety message for dynamic message signs on interstates.

TDOT's goal with these messages is to raise awareness of highway safety.

The contest gives Tennessee motorists an opportunity to help save lives.

Last year's winning entry was, "Texting and driving, Oh cell no!"

Throughout other states' departments of transportation, there were custom signs for Thanksgiving and Christmas. There were even a few special signs on the day the new Star Wars movie hit theaters.

Young Luke Skywalker wore his seat belt. Be a safe Jedi like Luke. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/UGdASHlCZh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) December 17, 2015

Contestants are asked to enter a message for one of the following categories: speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, seat belts and aggressive driving.

The contest runs from Tuesday through Feb. 2.

Voting for the best sign runs from Feb. 16 through March 1.

Go to TDOT's website for more information on the sign contest.