Bitterly cold today, but wintry weather tomorrow

Good Tuesday. We have lots of interesting weather over the next few days. Let's get to it. Temps are in the low 10s this morning, single digits in some of the mountains. We will warm only into the low to mid-30s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Tonight clouds will build ahead of an area of low pressure that will bring some wintry weather to the area. Wednesday morning, lows will be in the low 20s. We will start to see snow showers developing through the morning. The further into the morning we go, the heavier the showers will be. By noon, temps will have risen to about 32 degrees, and some of the snow showers will begin to transition into a snow / freezing rain / sleet mix. As we climb to a high of 37 we may see some of the wintry mess transition into solid rain showers. Snowfall amounts will reach 1-2" widespread with some of the higher elevations getting 3-4" and locally even higher amounts than that.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of our area through the day Wednesday. I think we will have some travel problems on the roadways Wednesday, especially late morning through the afternoon.

Thursday we will start out with partly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 30s. As we move through the day we will reach a high of 45, but another lo will move in and bring us rain or late Thursday into Thursday night. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1" during that time period.

Some of the rain showers will linger into Friday. Friday temps will range from 37 to 45. Late in the day, however, some cold air on the back of the low will begin to move in and could transition some of that light rain into light snow Friday evening into Saturday morning.

Temps will be in the 30s all day Saturday and we will begin to clear out late in the day.

Sunday and Monday look amazing as highs climb into the upper 40s and low 50s with only a few clouds in the sky.

TUESDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 14

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 28

3pm... Mostly Sunny, 34