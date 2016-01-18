Community's confidence in school system dwindles after Ooltewah - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ooltewah Assault

Community's confidence in school system dwindles after Ooltewah rape

Posted: Updated:
By Michelle Heron, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
HCDE Superintendent Rick Smith HCDE Superintendent Rick Smith
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Hamilton County School Board members are gearing up for their third meeting in less than a month hoping this time they'll walk away with more answers. 

"How? Why? How could this have happened? Why don't we have all the information? Why isn't it coming faster?" District 7 representative Donna Horn said. 

Members will meet behind closed doors with HCDE attorney Scott Bennett and Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston to discuss developments surrounding the Ooltewah rape case.

READ MORE: Channel 3's coverage of the Ooltewah assault case 

It's a situation that's had a personal impact on Horn. 

"I don't wake up without thinking about that young boy and I don't go to bed without praying for him because I know how traumatic this incident has been for him and will continue to be," she said. 

Superintendent Rick Smith's position has come under fire with more than 1,300 signatures now on a petition calling for both him and former basketball coach Andre "Tank" Montgomery to resign.

Montgomery was suspended without pay last week along with his assistant coach and the school's athletic director after being charged for failure to report child abuse. 

READ MORE: Online petitions gathering momentum after Ooltewah rape

The outcry from the community has District 3 representative Dr. Greg Martin taking notice. 

"I think the community has made it pretty clear that they've lost confidence in the system and I think there needs to be change," Martin said. 

Horn agrees the community's confidence in the system has taken a hit but says she still has confidence in Smith and his role as superintendent. 

"I think he really, really operates with a true heart and concern for the system and I know this is tearing him up," she added. 

It's unclear if Smith's employment will be brought up at Thursday's meeting but it's important to know, Smith's contract was extended six months ago through 2019, making for a pretty costly buyout for taxpayers if one were to happen. 

We contacted all of the school board members asking if they had confidence in Smith, the rest did not get back to us. 

The next school board meeting is Thursday evening at 5:30. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:09:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.