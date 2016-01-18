MLK holiday celebration held at Brainerd High

Monday was a day on, not a day off.

Hundreds walked to Brainerd High School to honor a man they call a "king."



They sang spirituals and not only remembered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but also the 30 Chattanoogans killed by violence in 2015.



In the audience were youngsters. Christopher Berry is a 7th grader who walks away with hope.



“He didn’t want people to die of violence,” says Berry.



As violence continues, this crowd would like the world to embrace King's philosophy of love.



The Unity Group put on Monday’s event.

