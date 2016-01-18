South Pittsburg officials hope to address flash flooding

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (AP) - South Pittsburg officials are hoping to find a way to end flash flooding in the town after a Christmas morning storm damaged property and killed one resident.

Marion County Mayor David Jackson says it is the second flash flood in less than three years.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports (http://bit.ly/1nrO36m) Jackson and Southeast Tennessee Development District Executive Director Beth Jones have put together a task force to look for a solution.

Jones said the task force meetings will be open to the public.

She said local communities will need to work together on a solution because development, clear-cutting and rock harvesting all lead to more runoff.

