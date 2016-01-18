Bowie's 'Blackstar' debuts at No. 1, first US chart-topper

NEW YORK (AP) - David Bowie's last album, "Blackstar," debuted number one on the Billboard charts, the first U.S. chart-topper for the late musician.

Since it was released two days before Bowie died of cancer on Jan. 10, "Blackstar" has sold 174,000 copies, according to Nielsen Music. It's the best sales week for Bowie since Nielsen began electronically tracking music purchases in 1991.

Bowie dislodged the previous No. 1, Adele's "25," which slipped to No. 2 after seven weeks on top.

The 2002 compilation "Best of Bowie" also rocketed up the charts to No. 4 with 94,000 units sold. Altogether, 10 Bowie albums landed on the Billboard 200, which measures sales and streams. The 1972 classic "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars" rose to No. 21.

