Murphy man arrested for drugs and eluding arrest with a vehicle

CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC (WRCB) -

Cherokee County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Coalville Road in the Marble Community to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle that had pulled behind a residence. Before deputies arrival the vehicle had left the residence. 

As the deputies continued their attempt to locate the vehicle it was observed on Palmer Lane a short distance from the original call for service. When one of the deputies attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle it sped up an in attempt to elude the officer. Following a short pursuit which ended on Pounding Mill Road, Richard A. Cseh, 55, was found to be the operator of the vehicle. During the chase the patrol vehicle of one of the deputies received damage to the windshield and front end from flying debris.    

During an investigation following the traffic stop it was discovered that the vehicle that Cseh was operating had been stolen from Macon County, North Carolina earlier in the morning. Additionally, during a search of the vehicle incident to arrest a small amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia was found. 

Cseh was arrested and charged for Injury to personal property, larceny of motor vehicle (Macon County, North Carolina charge), possess stolen automobile, reckless driving to endanger, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, unsafe movement, failure to heed light and siren, stop sign violation, possess drug paraphernalia, possess methamphetamine. Cseh later made a $30,000.00 secure bond and has a January 27th, 2016 court date. 

Sheriff Palmer asks if you should have any information concerning this case or any other case to report suspicious activity and suspected violations of the law to please call 828-837-3144 or submit a tip at crime.tips@cherokeecounty-nc.gov.  

