Jordan Smith sings the national anthem at NFL playoff game

By WBIR

The season nine winner of "The Voice" sang the national anthem Sunday ahead of the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Carolina Panthers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Jordan Smith, of Harlan, Ky., performed in front of a sold-out crowd of 74,287 fans at Bank of America Stadium. It was the fifth largest crowd for a home game in Panthers' history.

Smith secured a recording contract with Republic Records after winning the NBC talent show Dec. 15 in Los Angeles.

The Panthers beat the Seahawks 31-24. The Panthers play the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

