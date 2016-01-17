UPDATE: Brother, sister arrested for gas station holdup in Cleveland

UPDATE: Two siblings face robbery charges for an early morning holdup Monday.

Bradley County Sheriff's Office spokesman Ed Ramsey says 26-year-old Erika Lyda and 31-year-old John Gentry have been arrested for robbing One Stop Mini Mart on South Lee Highway in Cleveland.

Surveillance cameras recorded Gentry demanding money with a handgun.

Ramsey says Sheriff Watson credits the arrest to information his office received from the public.

Both suspects face an aggravated burglary charge.

They're being held in the Bradley County Jail.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that took place late Sunday afternoon at a South Lee Highway business.

Investigators say The One Stop Mini Mart, located at 3096 South Lee Highway, was robbed by a white male wearing jeans, tennis shoes, a light-colored hooded jacket with a ski mask covering his face.

He pointed a handgun at the clerk on duty and demanded money. The robbery took place minutes after a white female driving a white four door Hyundai, entered the store and made a purchase. The man left the store, running down South Lee Highway, where he met the white Hyundai and jumped into the passenger seat, and the vehicle headed south.

Video was obtained from the One Stop Mini Mart, as well as from another nearby business. It is believed the male and female had an approximately 4-year-old female in the vehicle with them.

If you recognize the persons in the photographs, or have information about the robbery, please contact investigators at 423-728-7311.