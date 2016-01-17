Mariakis promoted to CCS Head Coach, Mocs add Rob Spence as Assistant

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has hired former CCS Head Coach Rob Spence as an Offensive Assistant and CCS Assistant Mark Mariakis has been promoted to CCS Head Coach.



Mariakis who spent the past year as defensive coordinator said, "I'm humbled, when I arrived if you said you'll be the head coach in a year I would have said you're crazy."



Before CCS, Mariakis led Ridgeland from 2004-2014.



Mariakis said, "I love the environment (at CCS) they were so willing to adapt at first for me to be able to minister and work part time. There was no hesitation," when they asked him to take over for Spence.



Spence spent the past two seasons at the helm at CCS.



Before that, Spence was the quarterbacks coach at Rutgers University for two seasons. Prior to that, he was an offensive coordinator for Clemson and Syracuse. His college coaching experience doesn't stop there. He's worked with Toledo, Temple, Maryland, LA-Tech and three other small schools.



To quote one local high school coach who knew him when he led Clemson's offense, "He was known as the mad scientist."



In his first year at CCS he took the Chargers to the playoffs for the first time in school history. In year two they won a playoff game.