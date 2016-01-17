Authorities: Man found shot near I-75 was home invasion victim

Officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office have confirmed that a body found near Interstate 75 in Cherokee County, Sunday morning, was the victim of a home invasion overnight.

Detectives with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office continue to conduct an investigation after a man was found shot near the highly traveled road. Officials said the man later died.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Hwy 92 and the southbound lanes of Interstate shortly before 6 a.m. They found the man alive suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Emergency responders transported the man to Kennestone Hospital, where he later died, according to sheriff's office officials.

Portions of the roadway were shut down while an initial investigation was conducted.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office recently updated that the male victim of the shooting was the same victim of a home invasion in Emerson, Ga. in nearby Bartow County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into that specific angle of the crime.

This is a developing story. Check back often for the latest information