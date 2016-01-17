PLEF to host 2nd annual Dr. MLK Memorial Scholarship Breakfast

The Psi Lambda Educational Foundation Inc. (PLEF) is host its second annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial Scholarship Breakfast, Monday January 18 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.at the Orchard Knob Missionary Baptist Church.

Tickets for the event are $20 per person or table of eight can be reserved for $160. PLEF funds the educational programs of Psi Lambda Chaper of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

The event serves as a multi-purpose honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's Legacy, raising funds for college scholarships, and recognizing outstanding individuals and organizations that have demonstrated Dr. King's action against racism, to end poverty, and his efforts to promote justice and peace.