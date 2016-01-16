Cleveland shooting leaves one injured, suspect arrested

Cleveland Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of King Edward Avenue around 7:00 p.m. According to a release, once on the scene police found the victim, who they identified as Jesus Mendez, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim identified the suspect as Wilmer Perez. Officers say Perez is in custody and is charged with attempted 2nd Degree Homicide.

The victim has been transported by EMS to Erlanger with non-life threatening injuries.

