Truck drives off Aetna Mountain in Marion County, two injured

Two men were injured and had to be rescued Saturday evening when the truck they were traveling in went off the side of Aetna Mountain Road.

Rescue workers were dispatched to the scene near the Whiteside community around 6:30 p.m.

Emergency responders say the truck fell about 100 feet down the side of the mountain. One of the men was able to pull himself out of the truck with the help of a rescue rope. He had cuts to his face. The other man had to be pulled up the side of the mountain in a rescue basket. He was alert when being loaded into an ambulance.

Crews are now working to pull the truck out of the woods.