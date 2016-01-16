Ex-DA expected to be key defense witness at Cosby hearing

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - An ex-prosecutor is expected to testify that he promised Bill Cosby would never be charged over a Pennsylvania sex-assault complaint, but a judge must decide if that constitutes an immunity deal.

Then-District Attorney Bruce Castor will be a key defense witness at a Feb. 2 hearing to determine if the case is thrown out.

The defense argues that prosecutors who arrested Cosby last month unfairly used his deposition testimony from the accuser's 2005 lawsuit against him. Castor supports their position.

But new District Attorney Kevin Steele says there's no evidence of a signed immunity agreement. And accuser Andrea Constand's lawyer says she doesn't know of one.

The deposition shows Cosby testifying that he gave Constand wine and pills before performing a sex act. He calls it consensual. She says she was drugged and violated.

