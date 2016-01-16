MLK Parade & March and other MLK events

The MLK Birthday Parade & March will continue as scheduled on Monday, January 18, 2016, at 3 PM. The City of Chattanooga has ensured the parade route will remain as planned, with lineup at 1:45 PM between Waffle House and Ridgeview Baptist Church (6 North Moore Road). The parade will begin at 3 PM at the intersection of North Moore Road and Brainerd Road. The Parade & March will proceed on North Moore Road to Brainerd High School.

If you would like to reserve a space in the parade, please call 423-902-4030 or email lstone@chattanooga.gov. For details on the MLK Birthday Parade & March, as well as service projects and other events planned in celebration of MLK Day this Monday, visit MLKcha.org. For mobile updates, text MLK to 97779.