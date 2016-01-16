Freeze Your Half Off half marathon brings in runners of all leve - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Freeze Your Half Off half marathon brings in runners of all levels

Posted: Updated:
By Kate Smith, Reporter
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Runners bundled up and braved the cold Saturday morning for the "Run Your Half Off" half marathon. The free half marathon was put on by Run Chattanooga. It is a test for runners as they train for future full marathons.

It is time to burn the holiday calories and test your fitness New Year’s Resolution at the Freeze Your Half Off half marathon. It is a no pressure fun run to help you train for future full marathons.   

Hundreds of runners braced the cold temperatures Saturday morning for the second annual Freeze Your Half Off half marathon. “Last year the event was 18 degrees. Paul did us dirty on that one. But we are seeing better weather today,” said Shawn Stoddard.

The race is a chance for runners to get practice runs in as they train for the full 26.2 mile race. “I am working towards my next full marathon, so it is just a training day for me.”

Saturday drew out runners of all different levels and ages. “I am going to be doing the 13.1 miles and I am only 11. This is my first race ever,” said Hailey Marshall.

“I am attempting my very first 1/2 marathon,” said Ariana Meeks.

“I am going to be running a 5k. I am training for a faster one in April,” said Taylor Bird.

Seventy people who never ran a half marathon chose Saturday to give it a try. “They do it because we are not going to leave. They are not going to get left behind; a police car won't pick them up. We don't care if they walk slow, take 5 1/2 hours. We are supporting them until they are done,” said Run Chattanooga Organizer, Courtney Bird.

Organizers say this run isn't about competing against other runners. It’s a personal challenge. “We want everybody to get to their goal and we are happy when everybody reaches whatever it is they are aiming for.”

More than 200 runners from 12 different states came to River park for the group run. If you couldn't make it to Saturday's race make your calendars for July 9th for the Burn Your Half Off Marathon.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:59:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.