Freeze Your Half Off half marathon brings in runners of all levels

Runners bundled up and braved the cold Saturday morning for the "Run Your Half Off" half marathon. The free half marathon was put on by Run Chattanooga. It is a test for runners as they train for future full marathons.

Hundreds of runners braced the cold temperatures Saturday morning for the second annual Freeze Your Half Off half marathon. “Last year the event was 18 degrees. Paul did us dirty on that one. But we are seeing better weather today,” said Shawn Stoddard.

The race is a chance for runners to get practice runs in as they train for the full 26.2 mile race. “I am working towards my next full marathon, so it is just a training day for me.”

Saturday drew out runners of all different levels and ages. “I am going to be doing the 13.1 miles and I am only 11. This is my first race ever,” said Hailey Marshall.

“I am attempting my very first 1/2 marathon,” said Ariana Meeks.

“I am going to be running a 5k. I am training for a faster one in April,” said Taylor Bird.

Seventy people who never ran a half marathon chose Saturday to give it a try. “They do it because we are not going to leave. They are not going to get left behind; a police car won't pick them up. We don't care if they walk slow, take 5 1/2 hours. We are supporting them until they are done,” said Run Chattanooga Organizer, Courtney Bird.

Organizers say this run isn't about competing against other runners. It’s a personal challenge. “We want everybody to get to their goal and we are happy when everybody reaches whatever it is they are aiming for.”

More than 200 runners from 12 different states came to River park for the group run. If you couldn't make it to Saturday's race make your calendars for July 9th for the Burn Your Half Off Marathon.