Man shot to death after buying Powerball tickets, police now offering reward to find killer

He had just bought Powerball tickets. Someone shot and killed him as he was riding his bicycle home.

Motive? Police are not saying. But two days later they are getting the word out -- there is now a $2,000 reward in the case. And they're looking for a suspect possibly named Mario.

Friday night, around a street-side memorial, there were tears and prayers for the young victim of one of the City of Atlanta's three homicides, so far, this young year -- tears shed and prayers whispered by family and friends whose love for him outlives him.

His name was Deonta Evans.

He was 19.

He was Tracy Wilcher's son.

"They killed my son, just for the hell of it, you know? We loved Deonta," Wilcher said, fighting back tears and unable to come up with a reason for the attack on his son. "He wasn't violent, none of that.... Deonta was a fine kid."

Wednesday afternoon, Deonta (pronounced dee-YON-tay) was riding his bicycle home from a store where he had just bought some Powerball tickets for his mother.

Then, right in front of J.E. Brown Middle School, on Griffin Street in northwest Atlanta, about a block from his home, someone shot and killed Deonta -- shot him multiple times.

"Once Deonta got those tickets," Wilcher said, "he come up the street, POW, he's laying in the street, dead, you know?"

Police say a witness saw someone running from the body. Now police are looking for a man who is known in that Vine City neighborhood, a man possibly named "Mario."

As family and friends were gathering on Griffin Street Friday night, Atlanta police detectives were there passing out Crimestoppers flyers, getting the word out about the $2,000 reward in the case.

"We got to try to get some justice for Deonta," Det. J. Shephard told the crowd. "There's somebody out there who knows what happened."

Police are not saying if they know, yet, whether someone targeted Deonta for some reason, if the killer and Deonta knew each other, or if this was a random killing.

Deonta's uncle, Corey Wells, said the killer did not take anything from Deonta, nothing material.

"For you to just take a soul like that, you have to be heartless," Wells said. "We just need to find out who did this and just turn yourself in. Please, please."

Wilcher said Deonta was working to be able to go to school. "He wanted to be a computer engineer. That's what he wanted to be."

"He wanted to go to school," Wells said, "he wanted to have something, he wanted to build something with his life."

"Somebody shot my son in cold blood," Wilcher said. "I want him to know he needs to turn himself in. Please give up, Bro, 'cause there's nowhere to run, there's nowhere to hide."