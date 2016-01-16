Many restaurants received high scores except for one Louisiana s - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Many restaurants received high scores except for one Louisiana style restaurant on Ringgold Rd

The great news continues for a lot of restaurants in Hamilton County this new year. I mean scores in the 90s and that's very impressive, but for one fast food restaurant it's a little disappointing when the inspector posts a grade of 69, remember a failing grade is any score lower than 70.

Well if you can't enough of that Louisiana style fried chicken you may want to wait until things improve at one Popeyes location on Ringgold Road. The inspector's report had several violations like food not being thawed out properly, cleaning products were stored with food, the kitchen counters were dirty, one employee could not properly wash his hands due to an injury on his arm. The manager or person in charge could not answer general food safety questions regarding proper cleanliness, this is part of a new code that anyone in charge must be able to know that information. Once again they score a 69

if you have complaint about a pool, restaurant, health care facility, or day care, even the place where you workout call the Hamilton County Health Department hot line at 423-209-8110. Someone will personally handle your complaint weekdays between eight and four. Have a great weekend and enjoy your meal.

