Officer gets 2-week suspension for traffic stop behavior

ATLANTA (AP) - A white suburban Atlanta police officer shown on video telling a black driver "I don't care about your people" has been suspended without pay for two weeks.

Cobb County police released a memo dated Friday from police Chief John Houser to Officer Maurice Lawson detailing the punishment.

The memo says Lawson has already completed a 16-hour training class on de-escalation and will have to attend 20 additional hours of training on verbal defense in March.

In dashcam video of the Nov. 16 encounter, Lawson is seen giving motorist Brian Baker two traffic citations. He then says, "Leave. Go away. Go to Fulton County." Atlanta is in neighboring Fulton County.

Lawson received a suspension proposal Jan. 4. His response Wednesday said he thought the suspension was "excessive for a courtesy complaint."

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.