East Ridge Middle celebrates academic improvement - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Ridge Middle celebrates academic improvement

Posted: Updated:
Academic celebration at East Ridge Middle School Academic celebration at East Ridge Middle School

East Ridge Middle School celebrated a remarkable achievement on Friday, rewarding hundreds of students for academic improvement.  The school topped all Hamilton County middle schools in value-added scores (measuring year-to-year improvement) in 2014-15.  

Like all Tennessee schools, ERMS is gearing up for the first year of online testing, set to begin next month.  Principal Steve Robinson and his team of teachers handed out t-shirts and books to the high-achieving students.  WRCB's David Carroll was guest speaker.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.