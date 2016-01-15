East Ridge Middle celebrates academic improvement

East Ridge Middle School celebrated a remarkable achievement on Friday, rewarding hundreds of students for academic improvement. The school topped all Hamilton County middle schools in value-added scores (measuring year-to-year improvement) in 2014-15.

Like all Tennessee schools, ERMS is gearing up for the first year of online testing, set to begin next month. Principal Steve Robinson and his team of teachers handed out t-shirts and books to the high-achieving students. WRCB's David Carroll was guest speaker.