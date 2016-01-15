UPDATE: Missing juvenile found safe

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say 14-year-old Keyonte Common has been found safe at home.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old who has special needs.

Keyonte Common was last seen around 2:30 leaving Orchard Knob Middle School. He was wearing brown jogging pants and a white polo shirt.



He is 5'6" tall and weighs around 100 pounds.



If you seen Keyonte please call police.