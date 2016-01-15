Bond approved for two juveniles charged in Ooltewah teammate rap - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bond approved for two juveniles charged in Ooltewah teammate rape case

By Chattanooga Times Free Press
Sevier County Juvenile Court records show that a bond of $5,000 has been approved for the two 16-year-old former Ooltewah High School basketball players charged with raping a freshman teammate on Dec. 22.

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
