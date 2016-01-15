Two robbed on UTC campus; suspects seen driving a black Ford sedan

Chattanooga Police Robbery Investigators responded to the UTC Campus, 700 block of Oak St. to assist UTC Police with a robbery investigation. UTC police were notified of a robbery from two victims.

The victims, Timmy Callahan, 19, and Jonah Parham, 18, were walking in a parking area and approached by three black men.

One of the suspects showed a handgun and demanded the victims backpacks, wallet, iPhones, and money.

One of the victims was shoved to the ground during the robbery.

UTC Police responded to the call and canvased the area, but did not find any suspects.

UTC surveillance video shows a black Ford sedan with a male driver wearing a red hoodie and a passenger wearing a light colored hoodie. There was no license plate information captured on video.

The suspects are three black males aged between 18-25. Chattanooga police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525.