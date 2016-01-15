Purple Heart Ceremony for Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Randall Smith

The Purple Heart Ceremony for Randall Smith was held Thursday, January 14, 2016. Speakers at the ceremony included Vice Admiral Robin Braun, Chief of Navy Reserve/Commander, Navy Reserve Force, Commanding Officer; Captain Matt Berta, Commander, Navy Region South East Reserve Component Command; Commanding Officer, Navy Operational Support Center Chattanooga; Lieutenant Commander Timothy White and Angie Smith, beloved wife of Randall Smith.

The significance of January 14th is that not only was Randall Smith awarded the nation's oldest and one of the most honored military medals, but it is Smith and his wife's wedding anniversary. During Angie's speech she spoke of a conversation between her and Randall, Angie commented on conversation between them…’Randall said, “I will always remember January 14.” Angie excitingly asked, “Why, because you married me? No, you big dummy… because I graduated boot camp.’” She commented this is a side of Randall that she wanted to remember.

The Purple Heart was presented to the Smith’s eldest daughter, Lyla with ceremonial medals being presented to all of the Smith girls.

Smith was born April 16, 1989, in Paulding, Ohio. He joined the U.S. Navy in 2010. After graduating boot camp at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Ill., he attended logistics specialist “A” school aboard Naval Air Station Meridian, Miss. Petty Officer Smith then served three years aboard amphibious assault ship USS WASP (LHD-1) before transferring to Navy Operational Support Center (NOSC) Chattanooga in August 2014 where he was responsible for supporting supply management and operations.

Smith was active in the First Baptist Church of Fort Oglethorpe, Ga., and enjoyed watching sports and volunteering his time. He was also attending college at Ashford University, where he was working toward a degree in hospital administration.

Smith is survived by his wife, Angie; daughters Lyla, Eila and Kyla, father Tracy Smith and several other family members