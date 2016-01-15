UPDATE: Wal-Mart to shutter 154 stores in the US; none in Chatta - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Wal-Mart to shutter 154 stores in the US; none in Chattanooga area

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Wal-Mart is closing 269 stores, more than half of them in the U.S. and another big chunk in its challenging Brazilian market.
    
The stores being shuttered account for a fraction of the company's 11,000 stores worldwide and less than 1 percent of its  global revenue.
    
The closures will affect 16,000 workers, 10,000 of them in the U.S.
    
The announcement comes three months after its CEO Doug McMillon told investors the world's largest retailer would review its store fleet in amid increasing competition from all fronts, including from online rival Amazon.com.
    
In the U.S., 154 locations will be closed, most of them small format stores called Walmart Express, which were launched as a test program in 2011. The remaining 115 locations to close are spread over Latin America, mostly in Brazil.

Click here to see a full list of Walmart closures. 

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:59:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.