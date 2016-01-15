Police say Nashville Boy Scout leader facing sex charges - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police say Nashville Boy Scout leader facing sex charges

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Nashville Boy Scout leader is accused of raping a boy over a period of several years.

Police said in a news release that the victim, now 17, told investigators that 44-year-old Darrell G. Fisher had become a father figure to him and would take the victim to Boy Scout meetings.

Fisher was arrested Wednesday and charged with rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

Authorities say the victim told investigators last week that Fisher had been molesting him over the past several years at Fisher's home. The victim says he met Fisher when he was 11.

Police say the Boy Scouts of America severed ties with Fisher after accusations in the case surfaced.

Authorities are searching for other possible victims.

It is unclear whether Fisher has an attorney.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

