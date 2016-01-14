TN Education Commissioner visits Dayton City School, Bradley County

Tennessee Education Commissioner Dr. Candice McQueen continued her "Classroom Chronicles" tour Thursday with visits to Dayton City School and Bradley County Schools.

In Dayton, Dr. McQueen was dazzled by the school's impressive technology program, which has been a priority for many years. She talked to teachers and students as they took a practice test for Tennessee's new online testing program. She commented that Dayton City was among state leaders in technology, and appears to be ready for the new testing. Matt Marcus, the school's technology director, and principal Linda Abel proudly led the tour for Dr. McQueen and other local and state officials.

Later, at First Baptist Church in Cleveland, several student groups, parents and elected officials joined Dr. McQueen in a celebration of reading. "Readers are Leaders" featured educational consultant Linda Vinson and Rick Donahoe, executive director of the International Children's Reading Foundation. Bradley County Schools director Dr. Linda Cash emphasized the district's focus on reading, and a goal of 90% proficiency for third graders by 2021.