Haslam: Gas tax off the table for 2016 legislative session

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has decided not to pursue a gas tax hike during this year's legislative session.

The Memphis Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/1Ou1CJ6 ) that Haslam confirmed he is "not going to propose a bill this year to raise taxes."

The governor's comments were made on a WKNO-TV program hosted by Daily News publisher Eric Barnes that airs Friday evening.

Haslam had traveled the state to draw attention to what he has described as a $6.1 billion backlog of projects already approved - but not funded - by the Legislature. But lawmakers are wary about approving a tax hike in an election year.

The state's gas tax of 21.4 cents per gallon was last raised in 1989.

Information from: The Memphis Daily News, http://www.memphisdailynews.com/

