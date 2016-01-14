Munford store owner where winning ticket sold to get $25,000

As the excitement from Wednesday's $1.58 billion dollar Powerball jackpot slowly subsides, the Tennessee Lottery will present the retailer with a $25,000 check Wednesday afternoon.

Rebecca Hargrove, President & CEO of the Tennessee Lottery will make the presentation to the owner of Naifeh’s Food Mart in Munford, TN, where the winning Tennessee ticket was purchased.

The names of the three winners have not yet been made public.