Judge sentences longtime felon to more than 15 years for gun selfie

Malik First Born Allah Farrad (formerly Marvin Buckles) is seen in a Facebook selfie holding what appears to be a handgun. Farrad, convicted in 2000 on federal charges, was charged for being a convicted felon in possession of a gun in this Facebook photo.

A federal judge today sentenced a longtime felon to more than 15 years in prison for a selfie in which he posed with a gun.

Chief U.S. District Judge Tom Varlan sentenced Malik First Born Allah Farrad, 42, to 188 months for his conviction last year to a charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.

The conviction was based on a selfie Farrad posted on Facebook in October 2013 in which he brandished a .45-caliber handgun.

Farrad has a long history of crimes beginning at age 14. Varlan noted among those prior convictions are two prior gun possession charges, one of which he was still under supervision for when he posed with the gun inside the bathroom of his Knoxville apartment.