Volkswagen CEO visits Chattanooga plant, understands 'impatience' on emissions fix

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA (AP) - Volkswagen CEO Matthias Mueller says he has agreed with U.S. environmental officials not to publicly discuss the next steps in addressing the German automaker's emissions cheating scandal.

Mueller told The Associated Press after a speech to workers at Volkswagen's lone U.S. plant in Chattanooga on Thursday that he understands frustration in the pace of finding a fix.

In Mueller's words: "I am impatient, too. I'd also like a faster solution. But we have to proceed with care."

Mueller met Wednesday with Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy.

Volkswagen was forced to admit last year that about 600,000 vehicles nationwide were sold with illegal software designed to trick government emissions tests. Those controls deactivated during real-world driving, causing the cars to emit up to 40 times more pollution than allowed.

