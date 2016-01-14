Could UT expand Neyland Stadium? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Could UT expand Neyland Stadium?

UT Athletics is partnering with a sports architecture company to conduct a renovation plan and feasibility study for Neyland Stadium.

According to UT Athletics, Populous will partner with the university on the project, which will include a facility and technology assessment, new conceptual designs, a market feasibility study, cost estimations and financial and funding analysis.

The project will evaluate upgrades to the south and east sides of Neyland Stadium with plans to widen concourses, expand restrooms and improve concession areas.

UT Athletics also said other stadium enhancements will include additional video displays, a state-of-the-art sound system and high-density WiFi delivery.

“The time is right to turn our focus to the long-term investment in Neyland Stadium,” UT Athletic Director Dave Hart said.

Populous is headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., has helped design more than 80 collegiate football stadiums. Most recently, the company helped complete architectural and design services on Texas A&M's Kyle Field, Baylor's McLane Stadium, Oklahoma's Memorial Stadium and Minnesota's TCF Stadium.

After the 2005 football season, Neyland Stadium underwent a nearly $140 million renovation. The three-phase renovation finished prior to the start of the 2010 football season.

Neyland Stadium has an official capacity of 102,455, and is the fifth largest football stadium in the U.S.

Originally constructed in 1921, Neyland Stadium has undergone 16 expansion projects.

