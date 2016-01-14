Warm and awesome this afternoon

Good Thursday. After a chilly start, we will have amazing weather this afternoon. Skies will be sunny and we will climb to 56 degrees. We will stay fairly mild tonight with the low dropping to 37 Friday morning. Friday afternoon we will be cloudy with a high of 50 and scattered showers through the afternoon and evening hours.

The weekend will start with a low of 40. It will be cloudy all day with the chance of any rain less than 20%. Saturday's high will be about 49. Sunday cold weather will move in. we will begin the day at about 29 and only manage a high of 40. We may start with some mixed precipitation east of town, but skies will clear through the day.

The first half of next week will be cold with lows near 20 and highs in the low 40s. We will have another chance for a rain/snow mix by Wednesday of next week.

David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Sunny, 28

Noon... Sunny, 49

3pm... Sunny, 56