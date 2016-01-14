Three winning Powerball tickets sold, one winner in TN

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The world's biggest lotto jackpot will be split at least three ways.

California Lottery spokesman Alex Traverso told The Associated Press early Thursday morning that the three previously announced winning tickets in the record $1.6 billion Powerball drawing represent all the grand-prize winners. No more will be forthcoming.

The tickets matching all numbers - 4-8-19-27-34 and Powerball 10 - were sold in Florida, Tennessee and Southern California.



The winners can opt for annual payments over decades or a lump-sum payment.

Lottery officials in Tennessee say the winning ticket for the record Powerball jackpot in their state was sold in Munford, north of Memphis. A news release from Tennessee lottery officials says the state also has a ticket that won $2 million.

None of the winners' identities have yet been revealed.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.











