Crime Stoppers: Home burglary on South Seminole

In this week's Crime Stoppers report, the homeowner did everything right. He locked his doors, even had surveillance cameras installed and working. The guys we are looking for did not care.

They struck a home in the South Seminole area of Missionary Ridge during the first week of the new year. And they decided to hit in broad daylight. "Yeah they just kicked the door in," said Chattanooga Police Officer Mark Frazer. "It is bold. It's a very bold maneuver and right in the middle of the day and obviously a lot of traffic and risk being caught on the spot."

The neighborhood is nice and the residence is not hidden from view of the road. There is often little rhyme or reason to which house is targeted.

"A brazen attack on someone's privacy," continued Off. Frazer. "These types of crimes, these types of events occur all across the city. There's no specific area that is immune to this type of crime, that's for sure."

The surveillance cameras give us a peek at who we are looking for. Frazer explained, "They are cowards, you know? So, look for some cowards out there. They're wearing masks, they're dressed up so, they are hard to see. We hope and someone recognize the jacket one of these guys is wearing."

If you do recognize these guys, one or both, anything they may be wearing, or even the vehicle that appears a bit blurry in one of the shots, we have Crime Stoppers reward cash waiting. "Look at the photos," Frazer added. "They're not the greatest, but somebody out there knows these guys. They may have bragged about it. Somebody is going to recognize their clothing, somebody. You know, I can't wait to see these guys behind bars."

Up to $1,000 is up for grabs in this case and these guys will never know you gave them up. We will never ask your name.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

If you get voice mail, leave a way for Officer Frazer to get back in touch with you with any questions.