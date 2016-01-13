Crime Stoppers: Home burglary on South Seminole - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Crime Stoppers: Home burglary on South Seminole

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

In this week's Crime Stoppers report, the homeowner did everything right. He locked his doors, even had surveillance cameras installed and working. The guys we are looking for did not care.

They struck a home in the South Seminole area of Missionary Ridge during the first week of the new year. And they decided to hit in broad daylight. "Yeah they just kicked the door in," said Chattanooga Police Officer Mark Frazer. "It is bold. It's a very bold maneuver and right in the middle of the day and obviously a lot of traffic and risk being caught on the spot."

The neighborhood is nice and the residence is not hidden from view of the road. There is often little rhyme or reason to which house is targeted.

"A brazen attack on someone's privacy," continued Off. Frazer. "These types of crimes, these types of events occur all across the city. There's no specific area that is immune to this type of crime, that's for sure."

The surveillance cameras give us a peek at who we are looking for.  Frazer explained, "They are cowards, you know? So, look for some cowards out there. They're wearing masks, they're dressed up so, they are hard to see. We hope and someone recognize the jacket one of these guys is wearing."

If you do recognize these guys, one or both, anything they may be wearing, or even the vehicle that appears a bit blurry in one of the shots, we have Crime Stoppers reward cash waiting. "Look at the photos," Frazer added. "They're not the greatest, but somebody out there knows these guys. They may have bragged about it. Somebody is going to recognize their clothing, somebody. You know, I can't wait to see these guys behind bars."

Up to $1,000 is up for grabs in this case and these guys will never know you gave them up. We will never ask your name.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

If you get voice mail, leave a way for Officer Frazer to get back in touch with you with any questions.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:59:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.