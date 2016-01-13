UPDATE: Family searches for dog after fire destroys their Red Bank home

UPDATE: A Red Bank family is searching for their dog after fire destroyed their home Wednesday evening.

It was reported from 109 Pinehurst Avenue around 6:30 pm.

Daniel Petty, his mother and his two boys ages 2 and 5 escaped from the burning home. Petty says they're now looking for Libby, their two-year-old black Maltese and Yorkie mix who he believes escaped during the commotion.

"We were sitting in this front room right watching a movie," Petty said. "I just heard flames, it sounded like a fireplace. I mean, it was hot enough to singe your hair and not even be close to it."

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says firefighters found flames coming from the home when they arrived. Fire crews were able to save about 50% of the home. It's believed the fire started in the bedroom, but what sparked it is unclear.

"A house is a house. The stuff in there can be replaced. Everything important got out," Petty said.

No one was injured. The Red Cross is assisting the family. If you'd like to help, you can reach out to the woman who owned the house at 423-667-0593.