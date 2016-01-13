Ooltewah freshman wins TNStars scholarship

Tennessee State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. started 2016 by awarding $1,000 scholarships to the ten winners of the TNStars, 10 Kids: $10,000 Holiday Scholarship Giveaway. The winners and their families gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol for a special celebration with the Treasurer, joined by Speaker Beth Harwell and Representatives Susan Lynn and Mike Carter.

One of those ten winners is Alexander Martin, a freshman at Ooltewah High School. The TNStars College Savings 529 Program, a program of the Tennessee Treasury Department, hosted the holiday scholarship giveaway last month. His mother Maria was one of the 2,300 who entered the contest.

“You entered the contest because you care about your child’s future,” Treasurer Lillard said in an address to the families. “I hope you will continue to save for each of their futures. The money contributed into a TNStars account will grow as your child grows.”

Fifteen year old Alexander is already planning on college. He told TNStars representatives that he plans to be an “engineer for drones for the Army.”

“I was so happy to be a part of this celebration,” said Rep. Mike Carter. “This young man from Ooltewah is on his way to a great future.”

Research shows that children with college savings accounts are six to seven times more likely to attend a four-year college, compared to children with no dedicated account.

Treasurer Lillard told each winner, “The scholarships awarded to you today will get you started—and I can’t wait to see where you go next.”

Winners of the TNStars, 10 Kids: $10,000 Holiday Scholarship Giveaway were selected at random and include families from every region of the state. The beneficiaries range in age from 5-20.

About TNStars:

Nationally ranked for investment performance, TNStars is designed to give Tennessee families high quality investment options at a low cost to help them put aside money for higher education expenses. Tennesseans can invest directly with the program and money can be withdrawn tax-free from a TNStars account as long as it is used for qualified post-secondary education expenses. Funds invested in TNStars 529 accounts can be used at any post-secondary institution that accepts Federal Financial Aid, including four-year public or private universities, and college of applied technologies in or outside the state of Tennessee.

Parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and family friends are invited to open and give to TNStars accounts.

For more information about the TNStars College Savings 529 program, visit TNStars.com.