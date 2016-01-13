Police: Woman charged with murder after sharing pain pills - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Police: Woman charged with murder after sharing pain pills

Posted: Updated:
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

A woman is facing murder charges after police say she gave her friend a deadly dose of prescription drugs.

McMinn County deputies arrested Brittany Taylor Ball of Cleveland on Tuesday. Authorities say Ball supplied 22-year-old Amanda Beasley of Englewood with Methadone, causing her fatal overdose in March of last year.

READ MORE | McMinn Co. Grand Jury indicts woman with 2nd Degree Murder

"We're going to take a stand on it," said Sheriff Joe Guy. "When we find (illegal prescription drugs), we're going to prosecute those to the fullest extent of the law."

Law enforcement is taking overdoses on prescription pain medication seriously. Each day, almost 7,000 people are rushed to U.S. emergency rooms for abusing prescription drugs.

In McMinn County, it claimed the life of a young mother in March 2015.

After nearly a year-long investigation, a grand jury indicted Brittany Ball for second degree murder this week.

"Unfortunately, there are consequences when things go the wrong way," Guy said.

Investigators say Ball had a legal prescription for methadone, and traded pills with 22-year-old Amanda Beasley.

Beasley overdosed on Ball's medication, and later died.

"This is a huge problem that goes on all the time," said Guy.

The most recent CDC statistics show, in Tennessee and nationwide, drug overdose was the leading cause of injury death in 2014. Among people 25 to 64 years old, overdoses caused even more deaths than car crashes.

The Sheriff wants people to think twice before they share or sell their pills.

"Whether it's a family member or a friend, or whether you're just giving someone something because you think they need it, that is still considered to be casual exchange," Guy said. "You might as well give them a marijuana joint, as far as Tennessee law is concerned."

Ball was arrested by deputies last night. She's now out of jail on a $250,000 bond while pending arraignment.

  • NewsMore>>

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:59 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:59:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.