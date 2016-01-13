Police: Woman charged with murder after sharing pain pills

A woman is facing murder charges after police say she gave her friend a deadly dose of prescription drugs.

McMinn County deputies arrested Brittany Taylor Ball of Cleveland on Tuesday. Authorities say Ball supplied 22-year-old Amanda Beasley of Englewood with Methadone, causing her fatal overdose in March of last year.

"We're going to take a stand on it," said Sheriff Joe Guy. "When we find (illegal prescription drugs), we're going to prosecute those to the fullest extent of the law."

Law enforcement is taking overdoses on prescription pain medication seriously. Each day, almost 7,000 people are rushed to U.S. emergency rooms for abusing prescription drugs.

In McMinn County, it claimed the life of a young mother in March 2015.

After nearly a year-long investigation, a grand jury indicted Brittany Ball for second degree murder this week.

"Unfortunately, there are consequences when things go the wrong way," Guy said.

Investigators say Ball had a legal prescription for methadone, and traded pills with 22-year-old Amanda Beasley.

Beasley overdosed on Ball's medication, and later died.

"This is a huge problem that goes on all the time," said Guy.

The most recent CDC statistics show, in Tennessee and nationwide, drug overdose was the leading cause of injury death in 2014. Among people 25 to 64 years old, overdoses caused even more deaths than car crashes.

The Sheriff wants people to think twice before they share or sell their pills.

"Whether it's a family member or a friend, or whether you're just giving someone something because you think they need it, that is still considered to be casual exchange," Guy said. "You might as well give them a marijuana joint, as far as Tennessee law is concerned."

Ball was arrested by deputies last night. She's now out of jail on a $250,000 bond while pending arraignment.