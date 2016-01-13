UPDATE: School vandals caught on camera identified by police

UPDATE: The Bradley County Sheriff's Department has identified two of the people in the video that shows the vandalism at Oak Grove Elementary School.

The school's playground area and walking trail were heavily damaged recently by driving a vehicle through the area.

Sheriff Eric Watson credits the public and local media which helped identify the suspects. Watson says charges will be soon be filed in the case.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects who vandalized an elementary school on New Year's Day.

Sheriff Eric Watson says the vandals damaged the playground and walking track at Oak Grove Elementary School.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle the suspects were driving circle the playground, then drive onto the walking track and field.

Detectives believe the vehicle is possibly a white Chrysler Town and Country van driving by a male suspect. They also believe there were three or four passengers.

Sheriff Watson is offering up to $250 for the identification and arrest of those involved. Anyone with information should call 423-728-7336.