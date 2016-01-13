UPDATE: Missing 16 year-old girl found

UPDATE: Chattanooga police say that 16-year-old Destiny Mikel has been found safe.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Destiny Mikel.

She ran away from the Scholze Center at 911 Pineville Road on January 09, 2015. Mikel is possibly in the Soddy Daisy area.

Police describe her as:

Age: 16

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Height: 5'02

Weight: 105

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call 423-698-2525.