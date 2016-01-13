Multi-county drug bust nets one arrest and five pounds of meth

A joint investigation conducted with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office and the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force Tuesday ended with the arrest of one person and the seizure of drugs, weapons and cash.

A search warrant executed at the home of David Michael Scoggins II yielded five pounds of methamphetamine, 67 grams of marijuana, 16 Clonazepam tablets, over $2,000 in cash and several handguns.

Agents also found several items of drug paraphernalia including packaging material, smoking pipes and digital scales.

Scoggins, 31, was jailed on felony counts of Possession of Methamphetamine over 1000 grams, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of Schedule IV for Resale, and Possession of Marijuana for Resale.

Sheriff Watson said, “The ongoing level of cooperation that exists between all of the agencies involved is a compliment to this area. We will continue to make our presence known to vigorously enforce laws regarding the possession or distribution of illegal substances.”

Sheriff Joe Guy said, “Our detectives train and work with the DTF on a regular basis, for the purpose of making successful cases like this. The DTF took the initial information from our narcotics officers and did a great job following up. They seized a large amount of drugs that would have otherwise been on the streets in McMinn and Bradley Counties. It’s a great example of agencies working together.”

D.A. Crump said “This is a great example of how teamwork makes our community safer. I am proud of the combined efforts of the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office and the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force. While we have made significant progress in ending the local production of methamphetamine, now we must fight the importing of the drug from outside the 10th Judicial District. We will remain vigilant and continue to fight this scourge.”