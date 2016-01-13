Two arrested in Alabama on sodomy charges

The DeKalb County (AL) Sheriff’s Office, acting on a tip, arrested 2 people on charges of sodomy.

Donald William Thomason, 19 and Renae Wynn Kenyon, 18, both of Fort Payne, AL were arrested and depending upon the investigation, there could be more victims and more charges according to a news release from Sheriff Jimmy Harris.

Harris said “We would like to thank the Child Advocacy Center and DHR for their help with this case.”