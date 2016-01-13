GBI and Murray County investigating toddler's death

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting Murray County authorities in the investigation into the death of a toddler.

According to the GBI, the Murray County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to the death of a two-year-old off Leonard Bridge Road, Wednesday. The agency then requested assistance from the GBI. Deputies say there are no signs of any foul play at this time but the exact cause of death is unknown.

Stay with Channel 3 and WRCBtv.com for more on this developing story.