Under-age girl rescued from prostitution in GA; 4 adults charged

MORROW, GA (AP) - Four people have been accused of running a prostitution ring from Clayton County hotels, forcing a juvenile girl to perform sex acts and feeding her only occasionally.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that an undercover prostitution sting on Jan. 8 at a Morrow motel revealed that three adults and a juvenile male would hide in a bathroom and collect money while the underage victim performed sex acts.

Eighteen-year-old Twanecia Smith, 21-year-old Samtreshia Smith, 19-year-old Gary Farrell and a juvenile male have all been charged with human trafficking, in addition to other charges. It is unclear if they have attorneys.

The girl, whose age was not released, was taken to a hospital before being released to her mother through the Division of Family and Children Services.

