'Say cheese'! Rescue dog offers up smiles on command in sweet viral video

By Ree Hines, TODAY

(NBC News) - Getting a pet to sit still for a photo can be tricky enough, but this video features a sweet pooch who not only sits and stays — he even smiles for his close-up!

In the clip, Amanda Robles, who's fostering pup for PAWS Chicago, instructs the dog to "say cheese," and like any hammy lens-lover, he puts on a huge smile again and again.

The video has over 8.5 million views Facebook, making its furry subject a viral video star — and that's a very good thing.

As Robles noted in a follow-up post, this camera-happy canine needs a home.

We hope he'll be making a new family smile soon!