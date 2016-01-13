TNReady scores' effects on teacher evaluations questioned

NASHVILLE (AP) - Nashville's school board has joined Knox County Schools in calling for test scores to not be used for teacher evaluations this school year.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1PqXUQg ) reports that the Metro Nashville Public Schools Board unanimously voted Tuesday in favor of a resolution that urges state officials to either provide a waiver this year in using TNReady for teacher evaluations or allow districts to use only observation data for teacher evaluations.

School board member Jill Speering says she agrees with many teachers who have said that using TNReady scores in its first year is inappropriate.

The Knox County school board approved a similar resolution last month.

Rep. David Byrd, R-Waynesboro, has filed a bill asking for a two-year exemption of TNReady student growth scores on teacher evaluations.

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

